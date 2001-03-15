MattC Rookie

Join Date: Apr 2004 Posts: 59

For Corvette lovers <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> For those into Corvettes, this might be of interest. I came across these UK magazine test times. I think they show what a showroom car can do. Since they were export cars, it's unlikely they were enhanced for magazine testing.



'82 TBI 350



1968 L68 427 4 speed 0-60 6.1 seconds top speed 145 mph (Motor)

1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 7 seconds top speed 139 mph (Motor)

1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 7.2 seconds top speed 138 mph (Fast Lane)

1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 6.6 seconds top speed 142 mph (Autocar)

1986 TPI Stick 0-60 6 seconds top speed 151 mph (Autocar)

1989 ZR-1 (380 hp) 0-60 5.6 seconds (Autocar)

1992 LT1 Automatic 0-60 5.8 seconds top speed 162 mph (Performance Car)



The LT1 car did a 14.3 second 1/4 mile at 100 mph in wintery conditions. The ZR-1 beat the 1986 car in 30-70 mph acceleration 4.5 to 6.3 seconds. For those into Corvettes, this might be of interest. I came across these UK magazine test times. I think they show what a showroom car can do. Since they were export cars, it's unlikely they were enhanced for magazine testing.1968 L68 427 4 speed 0-60 6.1 seconds top speed 145 mph (Motor)1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 7 seconds top speed 139 mph (Motor)1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 7.2 seconds top speed 138 mph (Fast Lane)1984 TBI Automatic 0-60 6.6 seconds top speed 142 mph (Autocar)1986 TPI Stick 0-60 6 seconds top speed 151 mph (Autocar)1989 ZR-1 (380 hp) 0-60 5.6 seconds (Autocar)1992 LT1 Automatic 0-60 5.8 seconds top speed 162 mph (Performance Car)The LT1 car did a 14.3 second 1/4 mile at 100 mph in wintery conditions. The ZR-1 beat the 1986 car in 30-70 mph acceleration 4.5 to 6.3 seconds.