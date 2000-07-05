chernaudi Veteran



Technical question about LM gear shift patterns

This goes back to watching videos at Le Mans of the Audi R8 all the way though to the present day, mostly using Audi LMP cars as an example, but also comparing them to others I've seen onboards of.



Recently, I saw an Audi RS Moments of Truth video where Tom Kristensen seemed to say that in the R8 days they shifted from 4th to 5th at 250kmh, and from 5th to 6th at 280kmh. Fast forward to when the R18 came and Audi Sport reverted back to running a 6 speed gearbox. Looking at an old video from 2011, it seemed that they went from 5th to 6th at about 300kmh.



The latter shift pattern was similar to the 5 speeds used in the R10 and R15, except that 1st gear is used at Mulsanne and Arnage, instead of 2nd with the R8/R10/R15, and it seems like 6th was added as an overdrive. This on the onboards, as far as track location, I'll be using the run from Mulsanne to Indianapolis/Arnage as the example. 6th was clicked on the R8 before the first of the dogleg turns, while on the R18 it was usually either immediately after, or a few seconds later further down between the two corners.



I'm wondering what governs the shift points, especially as Porsche's onboards with their 7 speed gearboxes have them go through all their gears before that first dogleg.



Also, the R8/R10/R15 usually used 2nd in Mulsanne and Arnage, while with the R18 they almost always used 1st. Could it be traction control (something that the R8 didn't have) and the reduction in power and torque with the R18 that made using 1st in those corners feasible?



