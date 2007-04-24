redshoes Veteran



BTCC Rounds 22/23/24 Rockingham 2017

Quick word of warning for anyone going to Rockingham this weekend



http://www.rockingham.co.uk/event/du...-championship/

Quote: Spectator Information:



Following a recent Safety Advisory Group required inspection of the Turn 1 Grandstand, we have been informed that we are unable to open it for this weekends Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race event.



We realise this will be disappointing news for some spectators who use this grandstand, however unfortunately these circumstances are beyond our control.



