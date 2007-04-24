Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Baltic Touring Car Championship Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > WTCC & European Touring Car Series
Reload this Page [BTCC] BTCC Rounds 22/23/24 Rockingham 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 11:41 (Ref:3761160)   #1
redshoes
Veteran
 
redshoes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 7,282
redshoes should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridredshoes should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridredshoes should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
BTCC Rounds 22/23/24 Rockingham 2017
Quick word of warning for anyone going to Rockingham this weekend

http://www.rockingham.co.uk/event/du...-championship/
Quote:
Spectator Information:

Following a recent Safety Advisory Group required inspection of the Turn 1 Grandstand, we have been informed that we are unable to open it for this weekends Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race event.

We realise this will be disappointing news for some spectators who use this grandstand, however unfortunately these circumstances are beyond our control.

The Rockingham Building will be fully open over the weekend, providing ample unreserved seating for spectators.
redshoes is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[BTCC] BTCC 2017 - Rounds 13, 14, 15 - Croft luckn002 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 277 15 Jul 2017 07:21
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 1 and 2: St. Petersburg Mechanic Z Sportscar & GT Racing 85 17 Mar 2017 18:31
BTCC Rockingham 2016 Rounds 22, 23 & 24 Jiiiiiiim WTCC & European Touring Car Series 36 1 Sep 2016 08:12
BTCC rounds 22, 23 and 24 @ Rockingham VXDave WTCC & European Touring Car Series 104 6 Oct 2012 18:25
BTCC - Rockingham (Northamptonshire), Rounds 4-6, 22-Apr-07 Hazard WTCC & European Touring Car Series 92 24 Apr 2007 18:30


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 12:19.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.