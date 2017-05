NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,544

Rules:



o- Each weekend will have two 55 minute races, with equal points.

o- DRS will be limited to 12 times per race, and 3 times per lap. The one-second rule remains

o- Top 3 in qualifying will get 3-2-1 points.

o- Each driver will have 8 sets of slick. Tyre warmers are banned.

o- During pitstops, there will be a single wheel gun mechanic per side.

o- Team radio is banned except for safety issues.

o- Restarts will be double file.

o- Performance ballast will remain.