Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > National & International Single Seaters
Reload this Page Can a F3 World Championship save Formula 3
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:28 (Ref:3747313)   #1
smithhehehaha
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 15
smithhehehaha should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Can a F3 World Championship save Formula 3
The reason why I raise this option is because the competitors for this year's FIA F3 European Championship is much lesser than in 2014 and 2015 with not more than 20 cars in the recent years, that cannot show a strong mandate to the racing community (but the performance of Lance Stroll in Baku may give a little light to the series)(Also teams may be watching the Dallara F317 and cost-cutting methods made by FIA)

What is more, the FIA introduced an International Trophy in 2011, and re-brand the Macau Formula 3 race into a World Cup status in 2016 which I think FIA is working to do something to improve the competitiveness of Formula 3. And a World Championship can introduce non-European circuits to join the calendar, like Guia Circuit, COTA, Suzuka and so on.

Welcome all F3 fans to join the discussion!
smithhehehaha is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:57 (Ref:3747325)   #2
peebee2
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 511
peebee2 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
No, costs would be horrific. Travel and freight. Freight is the biggest cost the Macau govt pays.
peebee2 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 15:05 (Ref:3747327)   #3
smithhehehaha
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 15
smithhehehaha should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
This is one of my concerns, if FIA can get a good promoter, it can bring us a good service provider like DHL
smithhehehaha is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 15:12 (Ref:3747329)   #4
smithhehehaha
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 15
smithhehehaha should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Another option is introducing the hybrid function into F3 as many major racing series like F1, WEC and DTM is adapting such technologies
smithhehehaha is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Can Anything Save the GRC? USRallycross Rallying & Rallycross 11 31 Jan 2017 15:24
Is Nigel trying to save the world! SuperturboAnge Formula One 18 2 Nov 2004 22:26
Save the WORLD! ukracing National & International Single Seaters 10 20 May 2003 17:34


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:38.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.