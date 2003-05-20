smithhehehaha Rookie

Can a F3 World Championship save Formula 3 The reason why I raise this option is because the competitors for this year's FIA F3 European Championship is much lesser than in 2014 and 2015 with not more than 20 cars in the recent years, that cannot show a strong mandate to the racing community (but the performance of Lance Stroll in Baku may give a little light to the series)(Also teams may be watching the Dallara F317 and cost-cutting methods made by FIA)



What is more, the FIA introduced an International Trophy in 2011, and re-brand the Macau Formula 3 race into a World Cup status in 2016 which I think FIA is working to do something to improve the competitiveness of Formula 3. And a World Championship can introduce non-European circuits to join the calendar, like Guia Circuit, COTA, Suzuka and so on.



