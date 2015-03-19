Mechanic Z Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2013 Mos Eisley Posts: 1,734

2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 8 & 9: Lime Rock <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Coming just one week after the races and rainout at CTMP, Pirelli World Challenge rolls right into Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. After the confusion and contention which marked both previous Sprint-X weekends at VIR and Mosport it will be interesting what the legendary 1.5 mile bullring adds to the mix. Sounds like weather could be an issue again as well.

The fact that the race coincides with the 24 Hours of Nurburgring will result in several revised driver lineups, including:

-Joining Patrick Long in the #58 Wright Motorsports Porsche will be reigning World Endurance Champion, Marc Lieb, subbing for Jorg Bergmeister.

-Matt Halliday subs for Laurens Vanthoor in the #14 GMG Porsche, co-driving with series veteran James Sofronas.

-Alex Imperatori's Nurburgring commitments will require a substitute at Absolute Racing, with Yufeng Luo's co-driver yet to be announced.



After their qualifying crash at Mosport, R. Ferri Motorsport is in a race against time to repair their 488 GT3 in time for Alex Riberas and Kyle Marcelli to compete at Lime Rock.



Schedule



Entry List



Live Stream (World Challenge site)



Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)



Live Timing and Scoring



Track Maps



Weather (racecastweather.com)



Weather (Natonal Weather Service)



Series Twitter Account Coming just one week after the races and rainout at CTMP, Pirelli World Challenge rolls right into Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. After the confusion and contention which marked both previous Sprint-X weekends at VIR and Mosport it will be interesting what the legendary 1.5 mile bullring adds to the mix. Sounds like weather could be an issue again as well.The fact that the race coincides with the 24 Hours of Nurburgring will result in several revised driver lineups, including:-Joining Patrick Long in the #58 Wright Motorsports Porsche will be reigning World Endurance Champion, Marc Lieb, subbing for Jorg Bergmeister.-Matt Halliday subs for Laurens Vanthoor in the #14 GMG Porsche, co-driving with series veteran James Sofronas.-Alex Imperatori's Nurburgring commitments will require a substitute at Absolute Racing, with Yufeng Luo's co-driver yet to be announced.After their qualifying crash at Mosport, R. Ferri Motorsport is in a race against time to repair their 488 GT3 in time for Alex Riberas and Kyle Marcelli to compete at Lime Rock. Last edited by Mechanic Z; Today at 00:56 .