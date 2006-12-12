Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: FlagMarshal.com MarshalsGuide.com Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Marshals Forum > Marshals Needed
Reload this Page VSCC Measham Night Rally 21/22 January (Leicestershire): (Bruntingthorpe): 21 Jan 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


VSCC Measham Night Rally 21/22 January (Leicestershire)
Calendar: Marshals Needed
JennyLees  
21 Jan 2017
*The times shown may change, depending on DST settings
Circuit: Bruntingthorpe
Would you like to be part of the 2017 VSCC Measham Night Rally?
The event is centred on Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, Lutterworth
Leics, LE17 5QS.
Event times: Start: 21:00 Saturday 21st, Finish: 06:00 Sunday 22nd January.
Sign on 19:30 or earlier.
In case you don't know, this is an overnight road rally around the sunny lanes of Leicestershire and is in it's 67th year.
We expect to have over 50 cars entered by the closing date.
We already have 60% marshall coverage but this is an opportunity for you to experience one of life's great adventures.
Something to be proud of
You can be partnered with an experienced marshal if required.
As an added bonus, the "Lightning" Quick Reaction Shed will be open, offering you the chance to see these "flight ready" cold war jets.
To apply, please contact the organiser, Jenny Lees via forum messaging.
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Needed | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
There are no replies to show.
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Needed | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Needed | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
The Measham Rally (VSCC) tonylees Historic Racing Today 4 Today 15:52
VSCC Measham Rally 2016 gary396 Historic Racing Today 8 25 Jan 2016 14:24
Le Mans comes to Leicestershire The Fat Clerk Marshals Forum 3 1 Apr 2009 20:50
NW Curry Night Late January 2007 diz Club Level Single Seaters 2 12 Dec 2006 14:40


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 19:14.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.