VSCC Measham Night Rally 21/22 January (Leicestershire)

Circuit: Bruntingthorpe

The event is centred on Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, Lutterworth

Leics, LE17 5QS.

Event times: Start: 21:00 Saturday 21st, Finish: 06:00 Sunday 22nd January.

Sign on 19:30 or earlier.

In case you don't know, this is an overnight road rally around the sunny lanes of Leicestershire and is in it's 67th year.

We expect to have over 50 cars entered by the closing date.

We already have 60% marshall coverage but this is an opportunity for you to experience one of life's great adventures.

Something to be proud of

You can be partnered with an experienced marshal if required.

As an added bonus, the "Lightning" Quick Reaction Shed will be open, offering you the chance to see these "flight ready" cold war jets.

To apply, please contact the organiser, Jenny Lees via forum messaging. Would you like to be part of the 2017 VSCC Measham Night Rally?The event is centred on Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, LutterworthLeics, LE17 5QS.Event times: Start: 21:00 Saturday 21st, Finish: 06:00 Sunday 22nd January.Sign on 19:30 or earlier.In case you don't know, this is an overnight road rally around the sunny lanes of Leicestershire and is in it's 67th year.We expect to have over 50 cars entered by the closing date.We already have 60% marshall coverage but this is an opportunity for you to experience one of life's great adventures.Something to be proud ofYou can be partnered with an experienced marshal if required.As an added bonus, the "Lightning" Quick Reaction Shed will be open, offering you the chance to see these "flight ready" cold war jets.To apply, please contact the organiser, Jenny Lees via forum messaging.