Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page ELMS offline? Any Dailymotion link?
Today, 12:30   #1
AndreasDavour
Join Date: Jun 2006
Sweden
Posts: 339
ELMS offline? Any Dailymotion link?
It looks like the ELMS website just took a dive.

Anyone have a link to Dailymotion for the race?
Today, 12:53   #2
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 2,733
They stream live on YouTube as well (or did last year). I can't post a link because I'm on my phone but just go on YouTube and to their channel.
Today, 12:56   #3
J Jay
Join Date: Jun 2013
United Kingdom
Manchester
Posts: 4,041
I can't see any announcements of a live stream on either page yet, but they usually appear with ~10 minutes to go.

Either way, here are the links: Dailymotion, YouTube.
Today, 13:11   #4
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 2,733
YouTube stream is up, just a holding page at the moment though.
Today, 13:19   #5
AndreasDavour
Join Date: Jun 2006
Sweden
Posts: 339
AndreasDavour should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Thanks everyone!
