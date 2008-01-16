Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
[ELMS Race] 2017 4 Hours of Silverstone
[ELMS Race] 2017 4 Hours of Silverstone
Today, 14:31   #16
Akrapovic
Quote:
Originally Posted by gert View Post
There was an interview with Hanley, earlier?
We'll spotted. Was it Louise Beckett or did they have their own?
Today, 14:36   #17
gert
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
We'll spotted. Was it Louise Beckett or did they have their own?
Can't tell for sure, but I think it was her, yes.
Today, 14:37   #18
TheMightyM
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
Not sure ELMS has a pit reporter. If they share with WEC then the pit reporter is in the wrong pit lane for this race too.
They had an interview with the DragonSpeed team earlier during the race, so they do have one. It's Charlie whatever her name is, the same woman they had last year.
Today, 14:38   #19
Akrapovic
TV director is having a crap day. Keeps bringing up the wrong TV graphics.
Today, 14:43   #20
gert
Not Louise, but Charlie then ...
Today, 14:45   #21
Akrapovic
I hey those two mixed up a lot.

Will be interesting to see how the Dallara does with new tyres. Richard Bradley is destroying this race lol. He should be in WEC, he's so good.
Today, 14:49   #22
gert
Is it AF Corse running the AT Racing LMP3 car? They used to run AT's Ferraris in the past in ELMS and GT Open.
Today, 14:57   #23
J Jay
I assumed it was, but I haven't seen anything confirming it.

Problems for the #39 but it gets going again.
