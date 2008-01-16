Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
MotorsportAds
MotorsTV (Sky 447)
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Sportscar & GT Racing
[ELMS Race] 2017 4 Hours of Silverstone
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Sportscar & GT Racing
|
Next Thread
»
Page 2 of 2
<
1
2
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 14:31 (Ref:3726629)
#
16
Akrapovic
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 2,739
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
Quote:
Originally Posted by
gert
There was an interview with Hanley, earlier?
We'll spotted. Was it Louise Beckett or did they have their own?
Akrapovic
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Akrapovic
Today, 14:36 (Ref:3726630)
#
17
gert
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2002
Antwerp
Posts: 2,531
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Akrapovic
We'll spotted. Was it Louise Beckett or did they have their own?
Can't tell for sure, but I think it was her, yes.
gert
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by gert
Today, 14:37 (Ref:3726632)
#
18
TheMightyM
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location:
Charlotte, NC
Posts: 1,035
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Akrapovic
Not sure ELMS has a pit reporter. If they share with WEC then the pit reporter is in the wrong pit lane for this race too.
They had an interview with the DragonSpeed team earlier during the race, so they do have one. It's Charlie whatever her name is, the same woman they had last year.
__________________
Sometimes theres no poison like a dream. Tanya Donelly
TheMightyM
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by TheMightyM
Today, 14:38 (Ref:3726633)
#
19
Akrapovic
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 2,739
TV director is having a crap day. Keeps bringing up the wrong TV graphics.
Akrapovic
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Akrapovic
Today, 14:43 (Ref:3726634)
#
20
gert
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2002
Antwerp
Posts: 2,531
Not Louise, but Charlie then ...
gert
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by gert
Today, 14:45 (Ref:3726637)
#
21
Akrapovic
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 2,739
I hey those two mixed up a lot.
Will be interesting to see how the Dallara does with new tyres. Richard Bradley is destroying this race lol. He should be in WEC, he's so good.
Akrapovic
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Akrapovic
Today, 14:49 (Ref:3726638)
#
22
gert
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2002
Antwerp
Posts: 2,531
Is it AF Corse running the AT Racing LMP3 car? They used to run AT's Ferraris in the past in ELMS and GT Open.
gert
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by gert
Today, 14:57 (Ref:3726641)
#
23
J Jay
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2013
Manchester
Posts: 4,046
I assumed it was, but I haven't seen anything confirming it.
Problems for the #39 but it gets going again.
__________________
It's not the height of the line that matters - it's the area underneath it.
J Jay
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by J Jay
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Sportscar & GT Racing
|
Next Thread
»
Page 2 of 2
<
1
2
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Sportscar & GT Racing
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
[Creventic 24H TCE Series] Silverstone 24 Hours - 2017
Truckosaurus
Sportscar & GT Racing
8
6 Apr 2017
16:16
IMSA Race
2017 12 Hours of Sebring
HORNDAWG
Sportscar & GT Racing
565
26 Mar 2017
04:27
24 Hours of Dubai 2017
Bcarr6
Sportscar & GT Racing
28
18 Jan 2017
13:03
[ELMS Race]
2015 4 Hours of Hours of Le Castellet (Paul Ricard)
TheMightyM
Sportscar & GT Racing
26
8 Sep 2015
18:08
Spa 6 Hours but really "Five" Hours 2007 merged
simon drabble
Historic Racing Today
1347
16 Jan 2008
07:04
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
15:02
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
---- 10Tenths - Widescreen
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Planet LeMans
-- Chassis Archive
---- Child of Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.