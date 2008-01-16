TheMightyM Veteran



Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Charlotte, NC Posts: 1,035

Quote: Akrapovic Originally Posted by Not sure ELMS has a pit reporter. If they share with WEC then the pit reporter is in the wrong pit lane for this race too. They had an interview with the DragonSpeed team earlier during the race, so they do have one. It's Charlie whatever her name is, the same woman they had last year.