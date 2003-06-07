HH Tech Racer

Scandinavian Raceway Anderstorp 50 years! Anderstorp Scandinavian Raceway will celebrate it's 50th birthday next year with a dedicated single seater event 7-9 September 2018



The idea is to celebrate with Formula Ford 1600 among other single seater heats to be announced later.



The idea for now is to run 2 seperate classes probably divided at 1980 for older and newer cars up to 1990. If enough cars is entered there will be A and B finals!

Regulations will probably be as per period FF1600

Car identity form issued by your countrys ASN,

Tires Avon ACB9 or Dunlop CR82 Formula Ford tires

I guess national /european FIA licens will be sufficient



This will be a great opportunity to race at an unmolested, no chicane track with the same layout as it was back in its glory days of F1.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anderstorp_Raceway



What will it take to get some international participants to come to Anderstorp next year?





