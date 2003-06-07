Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 19:54
HH Tech
Racer
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Sweden
Sweden
Posts: 110
HH Tech should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Scandinavian Raceway Anderstorp 50 years!
Anderstorp Scandinavian Raceway will celebrate it's 50th birthday next year with a dedicated single seater event 7-9 September 2018

The idea is to celebrate with Formula Ford 1600 among other single seater heats to be announced later.

The idea for now is to run 2 seperate classes probably divided at 1980 for older and newer cars up to 1990. If enough cars is entered there will be A and B finals!
Regulations will probably be as per period FF1600
Car identity form issued by your countrys ASN,
Tires Avon ACB9 or Dunlop CR82 Formula Ford tires
I guess national /european FIA licens will be sufficient

This will be a great opportunity to race at an unmolested, no chicane track with the same layout as it was back in its glory days of F1.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anderstorp_Raceway

What will it take to get some international participants to come to Anderstorp next year?
__________________
"Trying is the first step towards faliure"
Homer Simpson
