Rich Brown Rookie

Join Date: Aug 2017 Posts: 1

Can anyone identify the single seater? I've been sent some photos by a friend on behalf of the wife of a former racer. She wants to know more about the cars he used to race, sadly he passed away some years ago and I guess she wants to fill in the gaps. He lived in the NW of the USA and he raced in that area in the 1960s.



I think I recognise two of the cars as a TVR Griffith 200 and Lotus 7 but the single seater is a mystery. Can anyone help its identity?



Thanks, Rich I've been sent some photos by a friend on behalf of the wife of a former racer. She wants to know more about the cars he used to race, sadly he passed away some years ago and I guess she wants to fill in the gaps. He lived in the NW of the USA and he raced in that area in the 1960s.I think I recognise two of the cars as a TVR Griffith 200 and Lotus 7 but the single seater is a mystery. Can anyone help its identity?Thanks, Rich Attached Thumbnails