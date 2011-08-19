Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Veggie 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 15 Watkins Glen
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 15 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest.
Western New York is usually a relaxed countryside area, but not this weekend.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Newgarden vs Dixon ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Watkins Glen are:

o- 3x: Newgarden, Pagenaud.
o- 5x: Dixon, Power, Castroneves.
o- 10x: Rahal, Hunter-Reay, Rossi.
o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Kanaan, Bourdais.
o- 40x: Muñoz, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 60x: Hildebrand, Andretti, Kimball.
o- 100x: Pigot (A), Daly (A), Harvey (A).

o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.

Plase place your bets before qualifying, or you will only get half the stakes. Good luck!
