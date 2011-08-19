NaBUru38 Veteran



2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 15 Watkins Glen Hi, folks! Welcome to round 15 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest.

Western New York is usually a relaxed countryside area, but not this weekend.



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Newgarden vs Dixon ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Watkins Glen are:



o- 3x: Newgarden, Pagenaud.

o- 5x: Dixon, Power, Castroneves.

o- 10x: Rahal, Hunter-Reay, Rossi.

o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Kanaan, Bourdais.

o- 40x: Muñoz, Chilton (A), Jones (A).

o- 60x: Hildebrand, Andretti, Kimball.

o- 100x: Pigot (A), Daly (A), Harvey (A).



o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



