FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2017. Grand Prix Weekend Thread

F1 heads to the Principality of Monaco this weekend for its always enticing mix of glamour and speed. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamiltons burgeoning rivalry was once again on display last time out in Spain as they went wheel-to-wheel for victory, with the latter emerging victorious.



Both drivers know what it takes to win in Monaco  but who will come out on top this weekend?











Fast facts - Monaco

https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20..._-_Monaco.html



Re-live last year's race in Monaco

