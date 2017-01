markymar93 Rookie

Join Date: Jan 2016 Posts: 19

finding a cars history from Italy Hi

i have recently imported a car from italy to uk. I have registered the car, however, i am lacking some history on the car. I know it competed in the 1989 mille miglia and the 2015 silver flag and the 2015 monte pellegrino. However, that is pretty much it. It is a 1951 renault 4cv. Does anyone have any ideas where i could try and find out any more history? The previous owner is not contactable.

