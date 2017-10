Forda Racer



Join Date: Jul 2006 Posts: 406

Team "Purple Patches" Every top-level team seamingly has their "Purple Patch" - a period where they're on-top of their game, are the most dominant, and are virtually untouchable.



In the past we've seen the Holden Dealer Team (from say 1978 -1987), HRT (from say 2000 to 2006), and more recently 888 (from say 2006 to 2017).



It would appear 888 are somewhat "off the boil" now.



Maybe the next team to dominate and experience this "Purple Patch" will be DJRTP?



Thoughts on this historic 'phenomenon'? Every top-level team seamingly has their "Purple Patch" - a period where they're on-top of their game, are the most dominant, and are virtually untouchable.In the past we've seen the Holden Dealer Team (from say 1978 -1987), HRT (from say 2000 to 2006), and more recently 888 (from say 2006 to 2017).It would appear 888 are somewhat "off the boil" now.Maybe the next team to dominate and experience this "Purple Patch" will be DJRTP?Thoughts on this historic 'phenomenon'?