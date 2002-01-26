Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Tributes Forum
Reload this Page Timo Mäkinen
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:48 (Ref:3731076)   #1
kurski
Veteran
 
kurski's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Finland
Posts: 1,402
kurski should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Timo Mäkinen
Timo Mäkinen, one of the first rally's Flying Finns, has passed away. He is most famous for his hat-tricks of wins in the RAC Rally and the 1000 Lakes Rally.
kurski is offline  
__________________
Fernando Alonso has revealed that he would like to contest the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the worlds oldest and most famous sports car race"
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Timo Glock in... carsten66 ChampCar World Series 30 1 Apr 2005 22:20
Timo Glock to test a Champ Car? Dov ChampCar World Series 22 7 Feb 2005 10:46
Jordan sign Timo Glock as 3rd driver. Super Tourer Formula One 6 20 Feb 2004 21:57
Mäkinen wins 2002 Monte Carlo Rally Marcel ten Caat Rallying & Rallycross 12 26 Jan 2002 11:00


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.