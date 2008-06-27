Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
24 Heures du Mans
[LM24] GT6 and Isynge Accident
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Old Today, 18:22   #1
Elaviel
GT6 and Isynge Accident
As some of you may know Dad (GT6) and Ian (isynge) were involved in a road accident in France on Sunday on their way back from Test Day.

I've spoken to them both and while they've some injuries they're being well looked after in Alencon and Caen hospitals and it says something that the main thing they want to talk about is the fun weekend they had and other sportscar related things.

I would just like to say a huge thank you to all of you that have helped out in the last few days (you know who you are!), It's been great to know they're not alone out there.

I'm sure they'll both post with updates of their own when they get the chance.

Helen
Old Today, 18:33   #2
Simmi
****, so sorry to hear that boys. A couple of nicer guys you'll struggle to find. Heal up and see you soon I hope.
Old Today, 19:25   #3
Aysedasi
Thanks Helen. No problem at all with this being here. There are large numbers of Le Mans fans here who know Simon and Ian and who will be wanting to send their best wishes for the speediest of recoveries. Keep us up to date when you can with any news.
Old Today, 19:25   #4
nobster
That is terrible news Helen, hope both are soon able te leave hospital and can visit the race
