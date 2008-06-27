Elaviel Racer

As some of you may know Dad (GT6) and Ian (isynge) were involved in a road accident in France on Sunday on their way back from Test Day.



I've spoken to them both and while they've some injuries they're being well looked after in Alencon and Caen hospitals and it says something that the main thing they want to talk about is the fun weekend they had and other sportscar related things.



I would just like to say a huge thank you to all of you that have helped out in the last few days (you know who you are!), It's been great to know they're not alone out there.



I'm sure they'll both post with updates of their own when they get the chance.



