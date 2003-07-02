Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Today, 05:10
billy bleach
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Ireland
Dublin
Posts: 294
billy bleach should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Serious Fraud Office
Article on ITV News suggests the SFO is having a busy week. First Football and now F1 to be investigated. I wonder if an ex employee or someone in a spot of bother with authority has blown the whistle
Formula One
Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Mugen investigated for Tax fraud Adam43 Formula One 4 2 Jul 2003 08:52


