NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,581

2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 7 Detroit <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi, folks! Welcome to round 7 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Sorry for the delay, but here we are. As usuat in Detroit, competitiors will select a single list of bets for both races.



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Rossi vs Sato ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Detroit are:



o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud.

o- 6x: Hunter-Reay, Castroneves, Power, Newgarden.

o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Kanaan, Rahal.

o- 20x: Serviá, Rossi, Muñoz, Sato, Gutiérrez?

o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).

o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).



o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



Please place your bets before qualifying on Friday morning, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck! Hi, folks! Welcome to round 7 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Sorry for the delay, but here we are. As usuat in Detroit, competitiors will select a single list of bets for both races.Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.o- Regular - 1x money.o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)o- Belt Challenge - Rossi vs Sato ($ 200)o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:o- 1st - $ 1000o- 2nd - $ 600o- 3rd - $ 400o- 4th - $ 300o- 5th - $ 200o- 6-10th - $ 100The stakes for Detroit are:o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud.o- 6x: Hunter-Reay, Castroneves, Power, Newgarden.o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Kanaan, Rahal.o- 20x: Serviá, Rossi, Muñoz, Sato, Gutiérrez?o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.o- Honda: 3 to 1.Please place your bets before qualifying on Friday morning, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!