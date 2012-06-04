Hi, folks! Welcome to round 7 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Sorry for the delay, but here we are. As usuat in Detroit, competitiors will select a single list of bets for both races.
Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Rossi vs Sato ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for Detroit are:
o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud.
o- 6x: Hunter-Reay, Castroneves, Power, Newgarden.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Kanaan, Rahal.
o- 20x: Serviá, Rossi, Muñoz, Sato, Gutiérrez?
o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).
o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).
o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
Please place your bets before qualifying on Friday morning, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!