Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] 2017 R8 Azerbaijan
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 23:30 (Ref:3746841)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,440
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!
2017 R8 Azerbaijan
Well, whacky races lead to high fantasy scores

The round win with both the top scoring drivers ... the second of which was a substitution before this race ... the top scoring constructor and the second placed Engine supplier.
Congrats goes to Sheep Chasers scoring a massive 122 points, the highest event score of the season so far, second was Little Hotels on 133 points, and SBF Racing in third with 103 pts.

In the overall Little Hotels on 738points has opened up a 70point margin over Team F1 in second with 668 points. SBF Racing with 655 pts, jump from 6th to third on the back of their highest round score of the season.

As mentioned, substitution can be the work of genius or madness, for Sheep Chasers their bringing in Stroll made a huge difference to their score. If you want to make a change, the first substitution is free but remember your team has to remain unique and comply with the rules.
The cut off for changes to take effect in Austria is as always the start of FP1 where ever you are in the world.

The usual tables as always below
Attached Thumbnails
Qually result.jpg   Azb Race Result.jpg   Team scores.jpg  

Overall after Azb.jpg   Fantasy drivers after Azb.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2017 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX - Grand Prix Weekend Thread F1Guy Formula One 125 Yesterday 23:59
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 12 Yesterday 23:51
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 14 Yesterday 21:47
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 8 Yesterday 21:47
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 8 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 8 24 Jun 2017 12:59


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 00:38.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.