2017 R8 Azerbaijan

Well, whacky races lead to high fantasy scores



The round win with both the top scoring drivers ... the second of which was a substitution before this race ... the top scoring constructor and the second placed Engine supplier.

Congrats goes to Sheep Chasers scoring a massive 122 points, the highest event score of the season so far, second was Little Hotels on 133 points, and SBF Racing in third with 103 pts.



In the overall Little Hotels on 738points has opened up a 70point margin over Team F1 in second with 668 points. SBF Racing with 655 pts, jump from 6th to third on the back of their highest round score of the season.



As mentioned, substitution can be the work of genius or madness, for Sheep Chasers their bringing in Stroll made a huge difference to their score. If you want to make a change, the first substitution is free but remember your team has to remain unique and comply with the rules.

The cut off for changes to take effect in Austria is as always the start of FP1 where ever you are in the world.



