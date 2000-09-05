Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Supercar sounds
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 02:34 (Ref:3773117)   #1
FAS33
Veteran
 
FAS33's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2012
Australia
1st - 6th gear
Posts: 1,684
FAS33 User has been fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour!
Supercar sounds
New turbo'd engines sound sick. not as good as old V8's but the flutter and exhaust sounds much better then the F1's.

The Barra would wipe the floor if they could use it.
FAS33 is online now  
__________________
Everyone knows blue cars are the fastest.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Touring car sounds JTBK WTCC & European Touring Car Series 8 26 Jul 2001 10:21
[CDs & Music] Sounds Of Formula 1 Vandas Armchair Enthusiast 1 18 Jun 2001 23:02
Anyone like Touring Car sounds? Sodemo WTCC & European Touring Car Series 1 16 Apr 2001 08:06
Sounds Downloads Minardi fan Announcements and Feedback 3 5 Sep 2000 20:18


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 03:33.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.