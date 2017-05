Jonerz Veteran



IMSA Dream Team On the heels of the WEC Dream Team thread, I thought I'd post an IMSA Dream Team thread.



A few options to get us rolling:



DPi

Porsche DPi (Sponsored by Mobil 1)

#9 Patrick Long, Lucas Luhr, Mark Webber

#91 Romain Dumas, Timo Bernhard, Bruno Junquiera



GTLM

Aston Martin Vantage GTE (Sponsored by Aston Martin proper, and U.S. Aston Martin dealers, so the car can run in racing green.)

#007 Darren Turner, Townsend Bell, David Brabham

#009 James Davison, Richie Stanaway, Daniel Serra



