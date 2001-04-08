88racing Rookie

Join Date: Nov 2012 nr Milton Keynes, UK Posts: 60

Britcar signups for 2017 season reach 25 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> The relaunched Britcar Championship had already reached a grid of 13 by the time of the Autosport Show at the NEC earlier this year, but numbers have now reached 25 cars in total: 21 for the Endurance Category and 4 for the Sprint Category. The race format has changed slightly for the 2017 season, with drivers being given the option of 1 x 50 mins and 1 x 2 hr race to gain points in the Endurance Category, or 2 x 50 min races for points towards the Sprint Category. All races feature timed pitstops.



Latest Endurance category signings include Richard Burrows and Glen Finn in a Cuda Drinks Ginetta G50; Witt Gamski will share an MJC Ltd Ferrari 458 GTE; Rob Hudson pairs with Adriano Medeiros in a BMW M3 E46. In Sprint we'll see Marcus Fothergill and Dave Benett return in their Bespoke Cars Racing Porsche 911 977 Cup; Roland Hopkins and Matthew Sleigh in a VW Golf. The relaunched Britcar Championship had already reached a grid of 13 by the time of the Autosport Show at the NEC earlier this year, but numbers have now reached 25 cars in total: 21 for the Endurance Category and 4 for the Sprint Category. The race format has changed slightly for the 2017 season, with drivers being given the option of 1 x 50 mins and 1 x 2 hr race to gain points in the Endurance Category, or 2 x 50 min races for points towards the Sprint Category. All races feature timed pitstops.Latest Endurance category signings include Richard Burrows and Glen Finn in a Cuda Drinks Ginetta G50; Witt Gamski will share an MJC Ltd Ferrari 458 GTE; Rob Hudson pairs with Adriano Medeiros in a BMW M3 E46. In Sprint we'll see Marcus Fothergill and Dave Benett return in their Bespoke Cars Racing Porsche 911 977 Cup; Roland Hopkins and Matthew Sleigh in a VW Golf. Last edited by 88racing; Today at 09:25 .