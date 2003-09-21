Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Old Today, 10:52 (Ref:3705522)   #1
ECW Dan Selby
Join Date: Feb 2006
England
Essex, England
Posts: 4,063
Help my mummy! - Australian GP tickets...
Hi guys,

Have a mum in distress! She wants to go to Australia to see the GP. Unfortunately, she's not too sure where she'll be staying at various points when she goes there (end of Feb). This is causing a huge issue in regards to where exactly to get her tickets sent to.

Most sites aren't releasing tickets for a good few weeks yet, meaning chances are, she'll be in Aus by the time they're released. I can't seem to find any sites where you can arrange to pick up your ticket from the circuit itself, which is absolutely bizarre!

Does anyone know of any site where you can arrange to pick up your ticket on the day from the box office?

Thank you!

Selby
Old Today, 11:06 (Ref:3705525)   #2
bella
Join Date: Dec 1998
France
Posts: 14,883
does the official site not allow you to collect?

lol stupid question bella, obviously not

is she after general admission or something more specific?
Old Today, 11:12 (Ref:3705527)   #3
bella
Join Date: Dec 1998
France
Posts: 14,883
right, just had a look at the official website (grandprix.com.au) and gone through a transaction on there - where it says delivery method, if you click australia or other countries you get an option for airmail, outlet pickup and venue pickup. that should work ok for her?

ps. i'm going too, very excited
Old Today, 11:13 (Ref:3705528)   #4
peckstar
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 13,572
what sort of ticket is she after. general admission will be available at the gate and also will send you the tickets to your email address

grand stand tickets also have the print option. pick up at the venue is also available

www.ticketmaster.com.au
