ECW Dan Selby Veteran



Join Date: Feb 2006 Essex, England Posts: 4,063

Help my mummy! - Australian GP tickets... <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi guys,



Have a mum in distress! She wants to go to Australia to see the GP. Unfortunately, she's not too sure where she'll be staying at various points when she goes there (end of Feb). This is causing a huge issue in regards to where exactly to get her tickets sent to.



Most sites aren't releasing tickets for a good few weeks yet, meaning chances are, she'll be in Aus by the time they're released. I can't seem to find any sites where you can arrange to pick up your ticket from the circuit itself, which is absolutely bizarre!



Does anyone know of any site where you can arrange to pick up your ticket on the day from the box office?



Thank you!



Selby Hi guys,Have a mum in distress! She wants to go to Australia to see the GP. Unfortunately, she's not too sure where she'll be staying at various points when she goes there (end of Feb). This is causing a huge issue in regards to where exactly to get her tickets sent to.Most sites aren't releasing tickets for a good few weeks yet, meaning chances are, she'll be in Aus by the time they're released. I can't seem to find any sites where you can arrange to pick up your ticket from the circuit itself, which is absolutely bizarre!Does anyone know of any site where you can arrange to pick up your ticket on the day from the box office?Thank you!Selby