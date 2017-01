USRallycross Racer

Date for BRC Lydden? Hi, I am looking to come over and see the folks and pop down to Lydden. Not competing this time. I want to go the British round but the dates on the site show both April 17 and March 27 and 28.



Does anyone have the correct date?





Thanks, Mark





