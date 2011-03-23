Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page GT Asia 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:14 (Ref:3704067)   #1
Bcarr6
Veteran
 
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 618
Bcarr6 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
GT Asia 2017
So the new Blancpain Asia series has been announcing all the big entries so far, looking like they are ahead in this regional GT showdown...

However the Gt Asia Stalwarts Absolute Racing have confirmed they are back with three Bentleys, drivers TBD.

Eurasia are also bringing a solo Aston Martin, so that's four entries so far, to Blancpain Asia's 12-13

Hopefully both series can get decent grids so there's plenty of good Asian racing this year


2017 GT Asia Series Schedule:

March 7-8  Sepang Test Days
March 10-12  Sepang
May 12-14  South Korea (TBD)
June 2-4  Fuji
June 23-25  Buriram
Aug. 4-6  Zhejiang
Sept. 1-3  Shanghai
July 7-9 or Sept. 29-Oct. 1  TBC
Last edited by Bcarr6; Today at 14:30.
Bcarr6 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[ASIA / TCSA] 2013 Touring Car Series in Asia by IMSP race schedule fatbee WTCC & European Touring Car Series 30 10 Aug 2013 17:34
2013-2017 V8SA Tyre Tender GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 6 23 Mar 2011 20:39


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:23.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.