GT Asia 2017

So the new Blancpain Asia series has been announcing all the big entries so far, looking like they are ahead in this regional GT showdown...
However the Gt Asia Stalwarts Absolute Racing have confirmed they are back with three Bentleys, drivers TBD.
Eurasia are also bringing a solo Aston Martin, so that's four entries so far, to Blancpain Asia's 12-13
Hopefully both series can get decent grids so there's plenty of good Asian racing this year
2017 GT Asia Series Schedule:
March 7-8 Sepang Test Days
March 10-12 Sepang
May 12-14 South Korea (TBD)
June 2-4 Fuji
June 23-25 Buriram
Aug. 4-6 Zhejiang
Sept. 1-3 Shanghai
July 7-9 or Sept. 29-Oct. 1 TBC