Bcarr6 Veteran

Join Date: Nov 2015 Posts: 618

GT Asia 2017 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> So the new Blancpain Asia series has been announcing all the big entries so far, looking like they are ahead in this regional GT showdown...



However the Gt Asia Stalwarts Absolute Racing have confirmed they are back with three Bentleys, drivers TBD.



Eurasia are also bringing a solo Aston Martin, so that's four entries so far, to Blancpain Asia's 12-13



Hopefully both series can get decent grids so there's plenty of good Asian racing this year





2017 GT Asia Series Schedule:



March 7-8  Sepang Test Days

March 10-12  Sepang

May 12-14  South Korea (TBD)

June 2-4  Fuji

June 23-25  Buriram

Aug. 4-6  Zhejiang

Sept. 1-3  Shanghai

July 7-9 or Sept. 29-Oct. 1  TBC So the new Blancpain Asia series has been announcing all the big entries so far, looking like they are ahead in this regional GT showdown...However the Gt Asia Stalwarts Absolute Racing have confirmed they are back with three Bentleys, drivers TBD.Eurasia are also bringing a solo Aston Martin, so that's four entries so far, to Blancpain Asia's 12-13Hopefully both series can get decent grids so there's plenty of good Asian racing this year2017 GT Asia Series Schedule:March 7-8  Sepang Test DaysMarch 10-12  SepangMay 12-14  South Korea (TBD)June 2-4  FujiJune 23-25  BuriramAug. 4-6  ZhejiangSept. 1-3  ShanghaiJuly 7-9 or Sept. 29-Oct. 1  TBC Last edited by Bcarr6; Today at 14:30 .