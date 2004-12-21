Home
2018 Italian Touring Car Championship
Today, 10:30 (Ref:3776742)
#
1
Mark0994
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2015
Belgrade
Posts: 660
2018 Italian Touring Car Championship
http://www.acisport.it/it/CIT/notizi...r-italy./Mixed
2018 Calendar
29 April Imola
13 May Paul Ricard (F)
3 June Monza
17 June Misano
15 July Mugello
16 September Vallelunga
21 October Monza
Today, 10:59 (Ref:3776744)
#
2
Cinghio44
Rookie
Join Date: Mar 2015
Abruzzo
Posts: 95
A good calendar, good the addition on a non italian track also. Maybe there is a bit of gap between the penultimate and the final round...
16-17 full season cars would be good for our standard
