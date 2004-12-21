Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2018 Italian Touring Car Championship
http://www.acisport.it/it/CIT/notizi...r-italy./Mixed
2018 Calendar
29 April Imola
13 May Paul Ricard (F)
3 June Monza
17 June Misano
15 July Mugello
16 September Vallelunga
21 October Monza
A good calendar, good the addition on a non italian track also. Maybe there is a bit of gap between the penultimate and the final round...

16-17 full season cars would be good for our standard
