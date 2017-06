F1Guy Racer



Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 298

Anyone attend the Williams 40th anniversary celebrations at Silverstone? Any of the British F1 fans here attend? Care to share the experience? It was a free event to the public. I so wish I could have been there. Hope there's a DVD of the event coming soon. Any of the British F1 fans here attend? Care to share the experience? It was a free event to the public. I so wish I could have been there. Hope there's a DVD of the event coming soon.