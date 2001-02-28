F1Guy Racer



Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 298

Anyone attend the Williams 40th anniversary celebrations at Silverstone? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Any of the British F1 fans here attend? Care to share the experience? It was a free event to the public. I so wish I could have been there. Hope there's a DVD of the event coming soon. Any of the British F1 fans here attend? Care to share the experience? It was a free event to the public. I so wish I could have been there. Hope there's a DVD of the event coming soon.