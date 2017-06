fieldodreams79 Veteran



2017 Isle of Man TT I am behind on the Velocity recap shows but intend to catch up this evening with the first 2.



Anyone else watching the TTs this year? I think we have one 10ther in attendance. Certainly on my bucket list of events to attend.



