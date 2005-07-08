Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 15:12 (Ref:3738783)   #1
gary396
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,669
Classic & Vintage Hillclimb, Harewood Hill 2017
The annual Classic & Vintage event took place at Harewood Hill in West Yorkshire on Saturday 3rd June 2017. The usual eclectic mix of cars so I thought a few batches may appeal to some?
Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0012_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0040_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0072_10Tenths.jpg  

Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0123_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0174_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0201_10Tenths.jpg  
Gary Clarke
Old Today, 15:13 (Ref:3738784)   #2
gary396
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,669
Few more:
Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0360_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0556_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0569_10Tenths.jpg  

Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0619_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0640_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0650_10Tenths.jpg  
Gary Clarke
Old Today, 15:15 (Ref:3738785)   #3
gary396
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,669
Last set - the blue Frazer Nash Norris Special set FTD for vintage cars and the ex-F3 the same in the classic classes.
Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0654_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0667_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0713_10Tenths.jpg  

Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0741_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0753_10Tenths.jpg   Harewood Hillclimb 2017_0769_10Tenths.jpg  
Gary Clarke
