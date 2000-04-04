New entry-level touring car class with spec powertrains.
Eligible cars:
- Alfa Romeo Mito Veloce
- Audi S1 S-Line/A1 Sportback S-Line
- Citroen DS3 Performance
- Ford Fiesta ST (2013-2017)
- Ford Fiesta ST (ab 2018)
- Honda Jazz
- Hyundai i20/i20 Coupé
- Kia Rio
- Mazda 2
- Nissan Micra
- Opel Corsa OPC
- Peugeot 208 GTi
- Renault Clio RS
- Renault Clio RS Cup
- Seat Ibiza FR
- Skoda Fabia
- Suzuki Swift Sport
- Toyota Yaris GRMN
- VW Polo GTI
According to "Motorsport Aktuell", there will be likely a "TC light Germany" in the Programm from the ADAC TCR Germany. The Magazin says, that there a talks with organisations from Benelux, Scandinavia and Spain.
http://www.tclight-series.com/website/english.html