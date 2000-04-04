Racing Harz Veteran

TC light

New entry-level touring car class with spec powertrains.

Eligible cars:

- Alfa Romeo Mito Veloce

- Audi S1 S-Line/A1 Sportback S-Line

- Citroen DS3 Performance

- Ford Fiesta ST (2013-2017)

- Ford Fiesta ST (ab 2018)

- Honda Jazz

- Hyundai i20/i20 Coupé

- Kia Rio

- Mazda 2

- Nissan Micra

- Opel Corsa OPC

- Peugeot 208 GTi

- Renault Clio RS

- Renault Clio RS Cup

- Seat Ibiza FR

- Skoda Fabia

- Suzuki Swift Sport

- Toyota Yaris GRMN

- VW Polo GTI



According to "Motorsport Aktuell", there will be likely a "TC light Germany" in the Programm from the ADAC TCR Germany. The Magazin says, that there a talks with organisations from Benelux, Scandinavia and Spain.

