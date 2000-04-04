Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 17:06   #1
Racing Harz
Join Date: Jun 2013
Germany
Herzberg am Harz
Posts: 605
TC light
New entry-level touring car class with spec powertrains.
Eligible cars:
- Alfa Romeo Mito Veloce
- Audi S1 S-Line/A1 Sportback S-Line
- Citroen DS3 Performance
- Ford Fiesta ST (2013-2017)
- Ford Fiesta ST (ab 2018)
- Honda Jazz
- Hyundai i20/i20 Coupé
- Kia Rio
- Mazda 2
- Nissan Micra
- Opel Corsa OPC
- Peugeot 208 GTi
- Renault Clio RS
- Renault Clio RS Cup
- Seat Ibiza FR
- Skoda Fabia
- Suzuki Swift Sport
- Toyota Yaris GRMN
- VW Polo GTI

According to "Motorsport Aktuell", there will be likely a "TC light Germany" in the Programm from the ADAC TCR Germany. The Magazin says, that there a talks with organisations from Benelux, Scandinavia and Spain.
http://www.tclight-series.com/website/english.html
Today, 17:44   #2
GM10
Join Date: Dec 2015
Italy
Mantua
Posts: 397
Seems interesting.

"No balance of performance" is simply great.
