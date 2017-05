vincegail Veteran



Join Date: May 2011 Antwerp, Belgium Posts: 1,688

Tertre Rouge Campsite Ticket For Sale :( My friend Matthew is too busy with work-related stuff to make it to Le Mans this year, so I have for sale 1 Tertre Rouge campsite ticket and 1 General Entrance. These tickets come as a package and sell for 190 euros, plus P+P. Collection at Le Mans is also possible.



I'll post this at an other website tomorrow too, but I will give the 10/10 crowd a head start.



First to PM me gets the tickets. My friend Matthew is too busy with work-related stuff to make it to Le Mans this year, so I have for sale 1 Tertre Rouge campsite ticket and 1 General Entrance. These tickets come as a package and sell for 190 euros, plus P+P. Collection at Le Mans is also possible.I'll post this at an other website tomorrow too, but I will give the 10/10 crowd a head start.First to PM me gets the tickets.