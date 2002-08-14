Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
joutsen
Marshals at Brands Hatch 17th/18th June
I just wanted to say thank you to all the marshals at the 750mc event at Brands Hatch this last weekend... I don't know how you made it through the day in the scorching conditions! A far cry from Donington in the rain and the dark only a few months earlier.

Having completed three double-headers in the EDM Super Cooper Cup car, I've now got my upgrade signatures and loving every second of it. Same goes for Keith Attwood in the other R50 Mini (the faster one). We're both particularly grateful for all the little checks etc in the assembly area... especially me as I'm a forgetful old codger... and happy that we've yet to meet the rescue and recovery crews... although there's always a next time

Best regards,
Greg Swan
