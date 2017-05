crossfades Veteran

Join Date: Apr 2013 Posts: 525

I think IMG and other media has indirectly killed it off. In the past ERC24 was the best source for information about rallycross and was something of an unofficial website for the sport. Now though the official WRX website posts all the news, results and other information as well surrounding WRX and ERX which were the primaries of ERC24 in the past.



Besides from IMG you also got Autosport, Motorsport.com etc. and national media covering rallycross. Every event is broadcasted live too so one doesn't have too follow what happens through live reports.



It wasn't a big operation either and has unfortunately got out conquered from other sources of media.



It is sad though since ERC24 was an neutral site and could post rumors and negative aspects of the sport. IMG would never post anything that would make their brand, WRX or ERX look bad. If one are too believe what they post and say, rallycross is a new and cool sport in the world with stars competing permanently or doing single entries at world class arenas of rallycross. Just about everything is positive.



If ERC24 was up and kicking it could have been a source where one could learn about things behind the curtains. Usually it is former drivers and current organisers from other times that might put light on the negative things but there is no media really reporting directly. Media in rallycross nowadays are quite one-sided and negative things are untouched.