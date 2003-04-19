Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ebby
World Rallycross R5 - Lydden Hill, Great Britain
So with the British round moving to Silverstone next year what would be the best send off the Lydden team and crowd could leave the WorldRX organisers with?

No doubt they will go all out with a historic / Group B display and demo, I hope Guy Wilks or Andrew Jordan make it on the podium and hope they get a huge crowd. Maybe also a big screen showing some historic Lydden action to remind the decision makers of the history of the sport, it's roots and first class organisation to leave them with something to think about for the future.
