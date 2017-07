johnfm Rookie

Lynx Formula Junior - any other owners on here? Hi all. First post - probably in the wrong sub-forum.



Just bought a 1961 Lynx FJ car - with an interesting engine.



Looking forward to getting its HTP papers sorted and giving it one or two outings before the season ends.



