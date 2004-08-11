Mike Sheraton Racer



CTCRC Classic Festival Lydden Hill - 12th August



The Classic Touring Car club have restarted the previously annual 'Classic Festival' meeting for this year, and we would like to invite everyone to join us on Saturday 12th August at Lydden Hill!



There will be racing from the following championships, with standalone grids, and entries are still open!

Enter online at :



Pre-66 touring Cars (Pre 1966)

Group 1 Touring Car Championship (Pre 83)

Pre-1993 Touring Cars (Pre 93)

Classic Thunder Saloons (Including open race)

Blue Oval Saloon Series (BOSS)

Pre-2005 Production Touring Car Championship (Pre 2005)

Pre-2003 Production Touring Car Championship (Pre 2003)

Pre 2003 Classic VW Cup



There will also be a number of off track activities taking place, such as

-Classic car show (half price entry to all classic owners)

-Historic kart demonstrations

-Group B rally car display

-Classic car track time

-Live band on the Friday night

-Along with a number of other attractions for all the family!



