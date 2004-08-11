Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page CTCRC Classic Festival Lydden Hill - 12th August
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 22:02 (Ref:3754584)   #1
Mike Sheraton
Racer
 
Mike Sheraton's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2009
United Kingdom
Hemel Hempstead
Posts: 346
Mike Sheraton should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
CTCRC Classic Festival Lydden Hill - 12th August


The Classic Touring Car club have restarted the previously annual 'Classic Festival' meeting for this year, and we would like to invite everyone to join us on Saturday 12th August at Lydden Hill!

There will be racing from the following championships, with standalone grids, and entries are still open!
Enter online at : www.classictouringcars.com

Pre-66 touring Cars (Pre 1966)
Group 1 Touring Car Championship (Pre 83)
Pre-1993 Touring Cars (Pre 93)
Classic Thunder Saloons (Including open race)
Blue Oval Saloon Series (BOSS)
Pre-2005 Production Touring Car Championship (Pre 2005)
Pre-2003 Production Touring Car Championship (Pre 2003)
Pre 2003 Classic VW Cup

There will also be a number of off track activities taking place, such as
-Classic car show (half price entry to all classic owners)
-Historic kart demonstrations
-Group B rally car display
-Classic car track time
-Live band on the Friday night
-Along with a number of other attractions for all the family!

So get on down and support saloon car racing at Lydden Hill!
Mike Sheraton is offline  
__________________
ShelSpeed
Ford Anglia 105e - Pre 66 Touring Cars
BMW E30 325IS - Pre 93 Touring Cars
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
CTCRC Classic Festival - Mallory Park 3/4 August Al Weyman National & Club Racing 94 24 Oct 2013 16:39
CTCRC Classic Festival - Mallory Park 3/4 August Mike Sheraton Historic Racing Today 1 4 Jul 2013 19:51
CTCRC's Lydden Hill 25 July now with TV coverage Al Weyman National & Club Racing 221 1 Nov 2010 07:20
CTCRC Lydden Hill Classic Festival any Classic car clubs want to display? Al Weyman Historic Racing Today 3 5 Mar 2010 09:41
Lydden Hill CTCRC Aug 7th and 8th zefarelly Racers Forum 68 11 Aug 2004 20:54


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 00:46.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.