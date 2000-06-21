Anyone dipped into Dirt 4 yet? Any views?
I only really picked it up for the World Rallycross, which is really good - S1600, Supercars and Group B. The handing seems reasonably authentic and taming the rear end on a 6R4 is rewardingly difficult.
For me the rallying section is more mixed. The stage generator tool allows for rallies of 12 stages and around 100 stage miles which is a big plus. There are some great detail touches - cars stopped on stage, animals in road, insects on windscreen etc. The fwd and 4wd cars seem to have very accurate physics - challenging but fun to drive. Stick to these and it is an outstanding game - perhaps as good as Richard Burns Rally.
Just don't mention the rear wheel drive cars ... hopelessly modelled, with far too much rear end grip...