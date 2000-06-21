Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Virtual Racers
Dirt 4 - good, bad and indifferent?
Today, 14:23
leonidas
Join Date: Nov 2004
England
Coventry
Posts: 1,215
Dirt 4 - good, bad and indifferent?
Anyone dipped into Dirt 4 yet? Any views?

I only really picked it up for the World Rallycross, which is really good - S1600, Supercars and Group B. The handing seems reasonably authentic and taming the rear end on a 6R4 is rewardingly difficult.

For me the rallying section is more mixed. The stage generator tool allows for rallies of 12 stages and around 100 stage miles which is a big plus. There are some great detail touches - cars stopped on stage, animals in road, insects on windscreen etc. The fwd and 4wd cars seem to have very accurate physics - challenging but fun to drive. Stick to these and it is an outstanding game - perhaps as good as Richard Burns Rally.

Just don't mention the rear wheel drive cars ... hopelessly modelled, with far too much rear end grip...
Today, 15:05
BertMk2
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,295
I'm tempted - but I'd need to get a PS4 and I can't justify it for the amount of time I have available for gaming at the moment.
