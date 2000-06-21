leonidas Veteran

Join Date: Nov 2004 Coventry Posts: 1,215

Dirt 4 - good, bad and indifferent? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Anyone dipped into Dirt 4 yet? Any views?



I only really picked it up for the World Rallycross, which is really good - S1600, Supercars and Group B. The handing seems reasonably authentic and taming the rear end on a 6R4 is rewardingly difficult.



For me the rallying section is more mixed. The stage generator tool allows for rallies of 12 stages and around 100 stage miles which is a big plus. There are some great detail touches - cars stopped on stage, animals in road, insects on windscreen etc. The fwd and 4wd cars seem to have very accurate physics - challenging but fun to drive. Stick to these and it is an outstanding game - perhaps as good as Richard Burns Rally.



Just don't mention the rear wheel drive cars ... hopelessly modelled, with far too much rear end grip... Anyone dipped into Dirt 4 yet? Any views?I only really picked it up for the World Rallycross, which is really good - S1600, Supercars and Group B. The handing seems reasonably authentic and taming the rear end on a 6R4 is rewardingly difficult.For me the rallying section is more mixed. The stage generator tool allows for rallies of 12 stages and around 100 stage miles which is a big plus. There are some great detail touches - cars stopped on stage, animals in road, insects on windscreen etc. The fwd and 4wd cars seem to have very accurate physics - challenging but fun to drive. Stick to these and it is an outstanding game - perhaps as good as Richard Burns Rally.Just don't mention the rear wheel drive cars ... hopelessly modelled, with far too much rear end grip...