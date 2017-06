canaglia Racer

Quote: Danathar Originally Posted by Ahh..so it was driven by the GTE class. That makes sense. It's gunna be weird though seeing P2 cars possibly pass a P1 car on the straight (from what I've read)

unlikely but not impossible. According to onboards I watched during FP and Q sessions, Toyota and Porsche hit >330km/h at the end of first section of main straight; oreca are in the range of 322-323km/h, ligier barely can hit 320km/h, dallara is faster but however < 330km/h.

Of course Porsche and Toyota acceleration make them uncatchable for lmp2.



