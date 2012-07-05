joeb Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2007 Baton Rouge, LA Posts: 9,066

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Race Thread <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> It is finally race week for the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you are reading this forum then you already know what kind of epic battle we will have at the sharp end of the field between Toyota, and Porsche. Toyota showed the pace at Test Day, but will that materialize in the heat of the competition, or does Porsche still have an ace up their sleeve?



LMP2 features 25 cars and many of them (the 12 Orecas) have a chance at victory. This won't be the first 24 hour race for the new cars, but it will be for the teams running them (except Rebellion, and Dragonspeed). The lone Riley looks like it is going to be nowhere near the front, but they got a podium at Daytona so anything is possible. Although i fell like the shear numbers of Orecas will make it hard for anybody else to have a shot.



The GT classes will be mega with Porsche, Ferrari, Corvette, Aston Martin and Ford joining the party. Porsche is the only one with an entirely new car, so expect a good fight at the front. Hopefully the BOP is about right and we get the show we have grown accustomed to in this class.



I hope everyone has a great Le Mans week, the on track action will not disappoint!



Schedule



Entry List



Circuit Maps



Radio Le Mans



Andy Blackmore's Spotter Guide



Fantasy Racing Challenge



Annual Le Mans Prediction Thread



I'm not including a weather link because it will be perfect!

It is finally race week for the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you are reading this forum then you already know what kind of epic battle we will have at the sharp end of the field between Toyota, and Porsche. Toyota showed the pace at Test Day, but will that materialize in the heat of the competition, or does Porsche still have an ace up their sleeve?LMP2 features 25 cars and many of them (the 12 Orecas) have a chance at victory. This won't be the first 24 hour race for the new cars, but it will be for the teams running them (except Rebellion, and Dragonspeed). The lone Riley looks like it is going to be nowhere near the front, but they got a podium at Daytona so anything is possible. Although i fell like the shear numbers of Orecas will make it hard for anybody else to have a shot.The GT classes will be mega with Porsche, Ferrari, Corvette, Aston Martin and Ford joining the party. Porsche is the only one with an entirely new car, so expect a good fight at the front. Hopefully the BOP is about right and we get the show we have grown accustomed to in this class.I hope everyone has a great Le Mans week, the on track action will not disappoint!I'm not including a weather link because it will be perfect!