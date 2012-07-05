Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing > 24 Heures du Mans
Reload this Page [LM24 Race] 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Race Thread
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 01:29 (Ref:3740716)   #1
joeb
Race Official
Veteran
 
joeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
Baton Rouge, LA
Posts: 9,066
joeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Race Thread
It is finally race week for the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you are reading this forum then you already know what kind of epic battle we will have at the sharp end of the field between Toyota, and Porsche. Toyota showed the pace at Test Day, but will that materialize in the heat of the competition, or does Porsche still have an ace up their sleeve?

LMP2 features 25 cars and many of them (the 12 Orecas) have a chance at victory. This won't be the first 24 hour race for the new cars, but it will be for the teams running them (except Rebellion, and Dragonspeed). The lone Riley looks like it is going to be nowhere near the front, but they got a podium at Daytona so anything is possible. Although i fell like the shear numbers of Orecas will make it hard for anybody else to have a shot.

The GT classes will be mega with Porsche, Ferrari, Corvette, Aston Martin and Ford joining the party. Porsche is the only one with an entirely new car, so expect a good fight at the front. Hopefully the BOP is about right and we get the show we have grown accustomed to in this class.

I hope everyone has a great Le Mans week, the on track action will not disappoint!

Schedule

Entry List

Circuit Maps

Radio Le Mans

Andy Blackmore's Spotter Guide

Fantasy Racing Challenge

Annual Le Mans Prediction Thread

I'm not including a weather link because it will be perfect!
joeb is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | 24 Heures du Mans | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[LM24 Race] The 2017 Annual Le Mans Prediction Thread PascaLM 24 Heures du Mans 19 Today 02:33
[LM24] The Official 2017 Le Mans Weather Thread (With Occasional Food References...!) Bentley03 24 Heures du Mans 55 Yesterday 21:09
[LM24 Race] The Le Mans 2017 world famous traditional Ten-Tenths Meeting Thread PascaLM 24 Heures du Mans 70 Yesterday 20:18
[LM24 Race] 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans Race Thread gregtummer 24 Heures du Mans 2055 14 Nov 2013 12:33
[LM24 Race] 2012 24 Hours of Le Mans Race Thread gregtummer 24 Heures du Mans 1740 5 Jul 2012 16:40


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 03:09.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.