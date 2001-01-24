medius Veteran

Join Date: Apr 2007 Posts: 1,207

One handed sim racing <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> HeyHey there, I had an accident last year which left me with zero movement ib my left side, so while working out how to adapt my hobbies to my new limitations, my thoughts are on sim racing now. I have a healthy gaming laptop which I used to hook up to a 48inch TV, and enjoyed many mods on rFactor via an xbox 360 pad, I was fairly quick online with it too, so while dipping back into it, i'd like to the route of iRacing evebtually. For control. I'm thinking a Thrustmaster TMX as it seems good value at £120 in Maplin. My concern is...i've had a go on a Logitech G29 with Project Cars on PS4 and I found the fource feedback quite harsh, I didn't get the chance to change any settings for FFB, so I don't know how typical it was, but it was almost impossible to keep the car pointing in the right direction with one hand. The Reviews of the TMX generally point to its force being quite weak, but can FFB be turned off in iRacing? A wheel with 3 pedals and shifter would be useless for me, so Fanatecs while a lovely bit of kit aren't even worth thinking about. I even thought about the SRW wheel but from what I've seen, only one paddle on the right side is analogue, so i'd have proportional throttle but not brake?



Basically with no left hand or leg, any suggestions to get back into sim racing without costing the earth? i reckon a wheel with FFB turned right down is the ideal answer, but open to ideas! HeyHey there, I had an accident last year which left me with zero movement ib my left side, so while working out how to adapt my hobbies to my new limitations, my thoughts are on sim racing now. I have a healthy gaming laptop which I used to hook up to a 48inch TV, and enjoyed many mods on rFactor via an xbox 360 pad, I was fairly quick online with it too, so while dipping back into it, i'd like to the route of iRacing evebtually. For control. I'm thinking a Thrustmaster TMX as it seems good value at £120 in Maplin. My concern is...i've had a go on a Logitech G29 with Project Cars on PS4 and I found the fource feedback quite harsh, I didn't get the chance to change any settings for FFB, so I don't know how typical it was, but it was almost impossible to keep the car pointing in the right direction with one hand. The Reviews of the TMX generally point to its force being quite weak, but can FFB be turned off in iRacing? A wheel with 3 pedals and shifter would be useless for me, so Fanatecs while a lovely bit of kit aren't even worth thinking about. I even thought about the SRW wheel but from what I've seen, only one paddle on the right side is analogue, so i'd have proportional throttle but not brake?Basically with no left hand or leg, any suggestions to get back into sim racing without costing the earth? i reckon a wheel with FFB turned right down is the ideal answer, but open to ideas!