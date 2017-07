NaBUru38 Veteran



2018 IndyCar Series silly season So, the big talk today is Team Penske.



o- Will Montoya or Hélio move to the IMSA program?

o- Or perhaps will both Montoya and Hélio move?

o- Will Penske reduce to 3 full-season cars?

