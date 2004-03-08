Classic racing newby request for guidance

Hi all,
Apologies in posting such a broad-themed question amongst relative focussed posts.
In a nutshell, I'm a youngish chap with classic car experience but no formal racing experience. I'd love to start classic racing but would value some guidance about where would be a good place to start. I have seen recent CSSC and Equite GTS racing and have experience with MGs, so one route would be via a MGB or midget into one of these series.
One reservation I have though is that having got a realistic idea of costs involved, they are significant (to my budget at least with 3 kids and most of a mortgage remaining....). Is this realistically the lowest entry point in terms of costs for classic racing and do I simply need to readjust to the realities that motorsport is dear? It is worth pointing out that although I can do some stuff mechanically, the bulk would need to be paid for. I have considered track days etc but they just don't quite scratch that itch which I am sure most on here can relate to. I'm also doing a rally later this year (HERO Challenge) but again, I suspect that track racing will continue to demand my attentions.
Does anybody know of anyone who can 'lease' a car for a weekend to at least see if I enjoy it - the last thing Inwant to do is invest 40-odd k to realise it's not for me, or that I'm truly c**p !!
Any advice on the best way to gain experience and good entry points would be really appreciated.