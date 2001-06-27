Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
billy bleach
Des Cullen
Sad news out of Dublin earlier today. Irish Motorsport legend Des Cullen has passed away after a short illness
Graz
A legend indeed, RIP.
wolfhound
Sorry to hear of Des Cullen's passing, he was involved in Irish motorsport for a very long time.
