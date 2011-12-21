2017 Super Taikyu Endurance Series

Japan's answer to the VLN Endurance Series or Creventic 24H Series, Super Taikyu is back for 2017, and faster than ever with the introduction of the TCR International and FIA GT4 categories for 2017.
New for 2017 Class Structure
ST-X Class - FIA GT3 Cars
ST-R Class (NEW) - TCR Touring Cars
ST-Z Class (NEW) - FIA GT4 Cars
ST-1 Class - Cars with 3500cc or larger engines (Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Audi R8 Cup, etc)
ST-2 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with all-wheel drive
ST-3 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with front or rear-wheel drive
ST-4 Class - Cars with 1500-2000cc engines
ST-5 Class - Cars with 1500cc or smaller engines
2017 Calendar
February 26: Test Day - Twin Ring Motegi
April 1-2: Twin Ring Motegi (single race, 3hr20m)
April 29-30: Sportsland SUGO (two races, 3hrs each)
June 10-11: Suzuka Circuit (single race, 4hrs)
July 15-16: Autopolis (two races, 3hrs each)
August 2: Test Day - Fuji Speedway
September 2-3: Fuji Speedway (Fuji Super-TEC, 9hrs)
October 21-22: Okayama International Circuit (two races, 3hrs each)
Archive of race highlights from 2011-present available via the official STai YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/SupertaikyuOfficial
2016 Champions:
ST-X: Kondo Racing - Nissan GT-R GT3 - Tomonobu Fujii / Yuudai Uchida / Kazuki Hiramine
ST-1: D'Station Racing - Porsche 991 GT3 Cup - Satoshi Hoshino / Seiji Ara
ST-2: TOWAINTEC Racing - Subaru WRX STi - Manabu Osawa / Hitoshi Gotoh
ST-3: Tracy Sports - Lexus IS 350 - Makoto Hotta / Ryohei Sakaguchi
ST-4: Endless Sports - Toyota 86 - Yuya Motojima / Nobuhiro Murata / Ryo Ogawa
ST-5: BRP★J'S Racing - Honda Fit - Junichi Umemoto / Takahisa Ono / Toshihiro Kubota