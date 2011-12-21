rjoconnell Racer

Join Date: Apr 2016 Chattanooga, TN, USA Posts: 202

2017 Super Taikyu Endurance Series <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Japan's answer to the VLN Endurance Series or Creventic 24H Series, Super Taikyu is back for 2017, and faster than ever with the introduction of the TCR International and FIA GT4 categories for 2017.



New for 2017 Class Structure







ST-X Class - FIA GT3 Cars

ST-R Class (NEW) - TCR Touring Cars

ST-Z Class (NEW) - FIA GT4 Cars

ST-1 Class - Cars with 3500cc or larger engines (Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Audi R8 Cup, etc)

ST-2 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with all-wheel drive

ST-3 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with front or rear-wheel drive

ST-4 Class - Cars with 1500-2000cc engines

ST-5 Class - Cars with 1500cc or smaller engines



2017 Calendar



February 26: Test Day - Twin Ring Motegi

April 1-2: Twin Ring Motegi (single race, 3hr20m)

April 29-30: Sportsland SUGO (two races, 3hrs each)

June 10-11: Suzuka Circuit (single race, 4hrs)

July 15-16: Autopolis (two races, 3hrs each)

August 2: Test Day - Fuji Speedway

September 2-3: Fuji Speedway (Fuji Super-TEC, 9hrs)

October 21-22: Okayama International Circuit (two races, 3hrs each)



Archive of race highlights from 2011-present available via the official STai YouTube channel:



https://www.youtube.com/user/SupertaikyuOfficial



2016 Champions:



ST-X: Kondo Racing - Nissan GT-R GT3 - Tomonobu Fujii / Yuudai Uchida / Kazuki Hiramine

ST-1: D'Station Racing - Porsche 991 GT3 Cup - Satoshi Hoshino / Seiji Ara

ST-2: TOWAINTEC Racing - Subaru WRX STi - Manabu Osawa / Hitoshi Gotoh

ST-3: Tracy Sports - Lexus IS 350 - Makoto Hotta / Ryohei Sakaguchi

ST-4: Endless Sports - Toyota 86 - Yuya Motojima / Nobuhiro Murata / Ryo Ogawa

ST-5: BRP★J'S Racing - Honda Fit - Junichi Umemoto / Takahisa Ono / Toshihiro Kubota Japan's answer to the VLN Endurance Series or Creventic 24H Series, Super Taikyu is back for 2017, and faster than ever with the introduction of the TCR International and FIA GT4 categories for 2017.ST-X Class - FIA GT3 CarsST-1 Class - Cars with 3500cc or larger engines (Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Audi R8 Cup, etc)ST-2 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with all-wheel driveST-3 Class - Cars with 2000-3500cc engines, with front or rear-wheel driveST-4 Class - Cars with 1500-2000cc enginesST-5 Class - Cars with 1500cc or smaller enginesFebruary 26: Test Day - Twin Ring MotegiApril 1-2: Twin Ring Motegi (single race, 3hr20m)April 29-30: Sportsland SUGO (two races, 3hrs each)June 10-11: Suzuka Circuit (single race, 4hrs)July 15-16: Autopolis (two races, 3hrs each)August 2: Test Day - Fuji SpeedwayOctober 21-22: Okayama International Circuit (two races, 3hrs each)ST-X: Kondo Racing - Nissan GT-R GT3 - Tomonobu Fujii / Yuudai Uchida / Kazuki HiramineST-1: D'Station Racing - Porsche 991 GT3 Cup - Satoshi Hoshino / Seiji AraST-2: TOWAINTEC Racing - Subaru WRX STi - Manabu Osawa / Hitoshi GotohST-3: Tracy Sports - Lexus IS 350 - Makoto Hotta / Ryohei SakaguchiST-4: Endless Sports - Toyota 86 - Yuya Motojima / Nobuhiro Murata / Ryo OgawaST-5: BRP★J'S Racing - Honda Fit - Junichi Umemoto / Takahisa Ono / Toshihiro Kubota