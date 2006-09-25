Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page POSTING RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 06:36 (Ref:3742094)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,592
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
POSTING RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Ladies & Gentlemen

You may have noticed that a number of threads have had a haircut, where posts have either been deleted, moved to a more appropriate thread, or where necessary, warnings given about postings not being in alignment with the rules.

Nobody is singled out here for attention or ignorance. Nobody is that special.

I read every single post put up in the Aussie forum. Every single one. Now I don't sit here and read them as they are posted, but I create the time to do so.

The rules are simple:
ATTACK THE POST, DO NOT ATTACK THE POSTER.

I will pick up the fullness of a conversation, get the context, and make the adjustment (and warn if necessary). This may not happen immediately.

There are warning systems in place here at Tenths to have posts reviewed.

If there is something urgent, use the Report Post function.
If there is something in your PMs you have an issue with, use the Report Message function.

Or PM a moderator. Woolley or myself are here to help.

This is supposed to be a fun place to talk about motorsport. Not a boxing match!

Back to normal posting, please
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Changing The Rules of Engagement (Le Mans) Bentley03 Sportscar & GT Racing 126 25 Sep 2006 11:43


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 07:42.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.