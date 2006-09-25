GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



POSTING RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Ladies & Gentlemen



You may have noticed that a number of threads have had a haircut, where posts have either been deleted, moved to a more appropriate thread, or where necessary, warnings given about postings not being in alignment with the rules.



Nobody is singled out here for attention or ignorance. Nobody is that special.



I read every single post put up in the Aussie forum. Every single one. Now I don't sit here and read them as they are posted, but I create the time to do so.



The rules are simple:

ATTACK THE POST, DO NOT ATTACK THE POSTER.



I will pick up the fullness of a conversation, get the context, and make the adjustment (and warn if necessary). This may not happen immediately.



There are warning systems in place here at Tenths to have posts reviewed.



If there is something urgent, use the Report Post function.

If there is something in your PMs you have an issue with, use the Report Message function.



Or PM a moderator. Woolley or myself are here to help.



This is supposed to be a fun place to talk about motorsport. Not a boxing match!



