Old Today, 07:22 (Ref:3742106)   #1
bauble
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 3,218
Classic Marshals
I trust that Delta will be organising the usual barbecue for the marshals at the Classic, however, in co-operation with the Silverstone Marshals Club we plan to run three Prize Draws over the weekend.
The traditional Friday evening draw, and one on the Saturday for all the lads and lassies on duty that day, and a similar on the Sunday.
I have already had a most generous donation from Nick Whale of Silverstone Auctions, and the Morgan Motor Co's Aero Racing Division, and our very own GrantP. Any one who wishes to assist with the prize list in any form please let me know, asap, money, goods, tickets, clothing, books, memorabilia anything is acceptable, and will be given due credit.
Any suggestions as to where I could solicit donations from also welcome.

Rally round the flag chaps, this is a most worthy cause.
Thank you in advance,

Bob.
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
