maxheadroom Rookie

Join Date: Jan 2008 Posts: 24

Possibly a worrying precedent for marshals Dont often post here, but saw this today,a worrying precedent for marshals in sport particularly where crowd control is an issue.



(Essentially a marshal (as well as governing body and race official) is up on health and safety charges at crown court



'A marshal, Kevin Ian Duckworth, 41 of Accrington, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to ensure that his health and safety duties as a marshal were complied with'



http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-n...wales-41444649 Dont often post here, but saw this today,a worrying precedent for marshals in sport particularly where crowd control is an issue.(Essentially a marshal (as well as governing body and race official) is up on health and safety charges at crown court'A marshal, Kevin Ian Duckworth, 41 of Accrington, Lancashire, is alleged to have failed to ensure that his health and safety duties as a marshal were complied with'