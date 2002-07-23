ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Summer Break Fantasy update

So it's the summer break in F1 land so now would be a good time to put up another update of the just for fun tables that I fill in after each round as part of information I keep for the fantasy Competition..



Starting with how your team are doing in Qualifying.



Toro Kimber and Redneck Racing share the lead with 296 points with Team Foggy Notion 1 point with 295points. Next up with Little Hotels on 293 with Team F1 in 5th on 292points.







What's interesting to me is that the first three have each top scored once each (though sometimes joint top scorers), Little hotels in 4th hasn't top scored at all, yet Team F1 in 5th has top scored (sometimes joint top scored) 5 times.



In 7th Place, SuperChilliF1 and Shark Fin Soup F1, have scored exactly the same points in every qualifying this season despite having unique teams.





On to the team race scores



Little Hotels leads the way with 683points, this includes just a single top score from Canada, in second is SBF Racing on 636 points, with Sheep Chasers in third with 611points. SuperChilliF1 is sitting in 4th with 605pts while Team F1 complete the top 5 with 603pts.







Both SBF Racing and SuperChilliF1 have achieved their totals without top scoring in any of the rounds. Sheep Chaser has the most in the top 5 with 2 top scores in their race total.

The highest number of top race scores so far is Team Foggy Notion in 6th place with 4 top scores.



In the fantasy Drivers, The running totals are shown after each round, but how are those totals achieved...



In Fantasy Qualification, Hamilton leads the way with 136 points, which includes 6 maximum points scores, Vettel is second on 132 points, and just 2 maximum scores. Bottas has 2 maximum scores as well but his total of 122 points is only good enough for 3rd place.

The only other driver to score a maximum is Raikkonen, he's 4th with 119 points. Verstappen rounds out the top 5 with 82points, this includes a 0 point qualification in China.







In the fantasy Races scores Hamilton leads the way with 211points, 12 ahead of Vettel on 199 points. Both have had 4 race top scores. Bottas is in 3rd with 2 top scores and a points count so far of 154.

Ricciardo and Con share 4th place on 99 points, but each those totals in very different ways. Ricciardo has one top score, but also 3 negative scores, whilst Ocon has maintained positive scores at each race without getting a top score.







Finally the constructors and Power unit fantasy points. I don't do these after each race as they are not changeable once the season starts.



