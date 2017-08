celes1 Rookie

Stirling Moss smoking a ciggy on the grid. I thought you should all smile and be interested in viewing what I purchased from a Classic Car Auction. Its a limited edition canvas by Historic Motorsports Archive HMA 'Smoking his way to Glory', showing Stirling Moss smoking a ciggy on the race grid in his Jaguar XK120. You would never get to see this sort of thing in todays motorsport.

By the way this is the catalogue image, so the Chinese don't copy any more of our British Heritage, hopefully!